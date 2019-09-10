Michael Joel Cuevas, Sr.

Michael Joel Cuevas, Sr., 80, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019 in New Orleans, LA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Avnel J. Cuevas, Sr. and Dallie Moran Cuevas and two brothers, A.J. and Neil Cuevas. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Cuevas of Bay St. Louis; son, Michael J. Cuevas, Jr. of GA; daughter, Mary G. Cuevas Sellier (Bobby McAlister) of Bay St. Louis; two step daughters, Sarah Wagner Russell and Selina Nixon both of Bay St. Louis; sister, Cheryl Necaise (Wilber) of Leetown; five grandchildren, Brandan Allen, Leigha Allen, Caleb McAlister, Nathan McAlister and Logan Cuevas; two great-grandchildren, Eastan Palmer and Zoey Allen and seven step-grandchildren, Gavin Pierson, Lexi Pierson, Hunter Smith, Jordon Stephens, Makaylah Thompson, Dalton Hurlbutt and Keyella Hurlbutt. Visitation will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Rotten Bayou Cemetery in Diamondhead, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of the arrangements.

