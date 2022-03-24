Michael James Thompson, Sr., of Diamondhead, Mississippi, passed away on February 20, 2022 after a brief but hard-fought battle with cancer. Mr. Thompson was born on December 28, 1951 in New Orleans, Louisiana. After graduating from Redemptorist High School in 1970, Mr. Thompson went on and built a successful career in heavy marine construction, real estate development, and as a small business entrepreneur.
Mr. Thompson is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Mrs. Kathleen Moran Thompson; children, Michael J. Thompson, Jr. (Lindsay), Jennifer R. Thompson, and Matthew J. Thompson. Also surviving are his five grandchildren, Abrams, Oren, and Henrietta Doxey, and Mitchell and Charlie Thompson. His wife, children, and grandchildren always brought him great joy, pride, and good times, and he treasured anytime spent together as a family. His favorite was entertaining the kids, grandchildren, and their friends on the boat known as MACHO, affectionately named after his grandchildren.
Known as Big Mike to many, he was recognized by most all who knew him for his generosity and caring nature. Mike never judged others who were working through personal, professional, or business issues, and as a result many trusted and relied on his advice and counsel – even when unsolicited. The family sincerely appreciates the kind words and stories shared by those who knew Mike.
The family will receive family and friends Saturday, April 2nd at Trinity Episcopal Church located at 125 Church Avenue, Pass Christian, Mississippi from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A brief service will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Coast Episcopal School, 5065 Espy Ave., Long Beach, MS 39560, or a Charity of your choice. CES held a special place in Mike’s heart, and he regularly donated his time and resources in furthering the mission of the school.
