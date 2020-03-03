Michael Elmore Morgan Gibbens, son of the late Elmore Morgan Gibbens and Margaret Mulligan Gibbens died peacefully on March 2, 2020 at the age of 63.
He is survived by his daughter, Morgan Leigh Gibbens, and his five siblings, Margaret Gibbens Handy, Susan Gibbens Fish (Ronald), Jeanne Gibbens Cook (Craig), Patrick Charles Gibbens, and Thomas Benton Gibbens (Leslye). He will be sadly missed by Patricia Dickinson Gibbens, her family and many cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Mike was born in New Orleans, LA and lived in River Ridge, LA. He has been a resident of Bay St. Louis, MS since 1973. He was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. He was a 1974 graduate of Bay High School and attended Jefferson Davis Junior College and the University of Southern Mississippi. He was a general contractor, M.E. Gibbens, Inc., who designed and built many homes along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Mike worked tirelessly to help rebuild many homes and Our Lady of the Gulf Church after Hurricane Katrina. For many years he manned and managed the seafood boiling at the OLG Crab Fest. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, football games, golf and just getting together with family and good friends.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Our Lady of the Gulf Church, 228 South Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis, MS at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Long Beach, is serving the family and an online guestbook may be signed at www.riemannfamily.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.