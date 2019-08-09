Michael B. Fayard
Michael B. Fayard, 70, of Waveland, MS passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in Gulfport, MS. He was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis, MS. He retired as a Quality Control Manager. He was a wonderful and loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and uncle who will be sadly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Asa Joseph Fayard, Jr. and Leona Eunice LaFrance Fayard. He is survived by his four sons, Mark Fayard of Waveland, MS, Clayton Ladner (Jill) of Pass Christian, MS, Kyle Fayard of Bay St. Louis, MS and Kolt Fayard of Waveland, MS; two daughters, Crystal Fayard of Ocean Springs, MS and Kandace Grogg (Brandon) of Bay St. Louis, MS; brother, Ricky Fayard (Denise) of Waveland, MS; sister, Myrtie Dumford (Marshall) of Orlando, FL; twenty grandchildren, Josh Fayard, Margaret Formica, Pete Formica, Rivers Fayard, Sage Fayard, Cade Fayard, Tanner Ladner, Payton Ladner, Kyle Fayard, Jr, Katelynn Fayard, Kylee Fayard, Lee Fayard, Ayva Fayard, Lane Fayard, Reid Fayard, Duke Fayard, Easton Grogg, Caroline Grogg, William Grogg and Waylon Grogg; four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis, MS from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Waveland, Cemetery in Waveland, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
