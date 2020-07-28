Mervin Allen Vicknair, Sr., 96, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Biloxi, MS.
Mr. Vicknair served in the United States Air Force and retired as a Senior Master Sargent . He was a proud WWII veteran and also was a member of the American Legion Post 139 Bay St. Louis. He will be sadly missed by family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Verma B. Vicknair; daughter, Linda Gayle Bannon; two brothers, Henry & Stanley Vicknair.
Survived by his daughter, Laura Kay Leake (Charlie) of Ponchatoula, LA; two sons, Mervin Vicknair, Jr and Gary T Vicknair both of Covington, LA; sister, Shirley M. Hafer Heard of Metairie, LA; Grandson Troy Snavely (Dana) of New Orleans, LA; Grand daughter Penny Harper (Larry) of Jacksonville, FL; Great grand daughters Heather Herold (Nate), and Hannah Snavely both of Enterprise, AL; Great grandsons Larry ‘Tres’ Harper and Landyn Harper both of Jacksonville, FL and numerous other grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A private Memorial Service with Military Honors was held Monday, June 27, 2020
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS was in charge of the arrangements.
