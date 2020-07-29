Mervin Allen Vicknair, Sr., 96 years of age, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Mervin was born on September 13, 1923 to the late Henry and Gertrude Vicknair and raised in Gretna, Louisiana. He was one of four children. He serviced in the United States Air Force and retired as a Senior Master Sargent. He was a proud WWII veteran.
He was married to Verma B. Vicknair for many years until her death in 2015. Mervin was also preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Gertrude Vicknair; brother Henry Vicknair; brother Stanley Vicknair; first wife Jean Dixon; and great-granddaughter, Keri Christine Vicknair. Mervin is survived by his sister, Shirley Hafer; children, Mervin Vicknair, Jr. (Flora); Gary Vicknair, Sr. (Crystal “Joanie”), and 8 grandchildren, Gary Vicknair, Jr.; Penny Harper (Larry); Terry Vicknair (Josette); Connie Fulks (David); Jerry Vicknair; Sean Vicknair: Kerry Vicknair (Linda); Jamie Brener (Brandon). He is also survived by 19 great grandchildren; a plethora of great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service with Military Honors was held on Monday, July 27, 2020. An additional private Memorial Service for the immediate family with be held at future date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.