On August 26, 2023, Merrilyn Rea Thomson, known affectionately as Merry, and lovingly by her grandchildren as Mere, returned home to her Heavenly father after a courageous battle with cancer. Preceding her in death were her mother, Josephine Blanks Rea; her father, George Robert Rea, Jr.; her husband, Richard Spotswood Thomson; and grandson, William Lee Montjoy. She is survived by her children, Paul Dyche Montjoy, IV, and his wife, Nicole; George Rea Montjoy, and his wife, Betsy; and Linn Hemingway Montjoy, and his fiancé, LeAnna; her brothers, George Robert Rea, Jr., and his wife, Karen; Charles Edwin Rea, and his wife, Bobbie; her nieces and nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews; and the joys of her life, her grandchildren, Walker Montjoy, Eastman Montjoy, Kate Montjoy, Jackson Montjoy, and Cameron Balder.
Merry was born in Meridian, MS, on February 21, 1942. She graduated with a degree from the University of Mississippi and was active in campus life including membership in the Chi Omega sorority. Merry became an avid tennis player and loved tending to her garden. Most importantly, though, Merry grew to be a woman of God. A firm believer in the boundless opportunities brought through education, Merry served many years with and for Coast Episcopal schools. Her example of living a Christ-filled life was truly inspirational. She always found the good in every person and every situation. Family, friends, and clergy were unified in their description of Merry as full of God’s love, inclusive, tender, kind, selfless, a positive guiding light. She was fierce in her beliefs and held her relationship and devotion to God and the Episcopal church above all else. Second only to that was her love and adoration for her family and many dear friends.
Services will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 912 South Beach Blvd., Bay St. Louis, MS, with Clelie McCandless, Patrick Sanders, Lee Winter, and Kyle Bennett officiating; a reception will follow at the Bay Waveland Yacht Club from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
We are especially grateful for Regina Cook and her many, many years of love and dedication.
Riemann Family Funeral Homes, Inc., Waveland Chapel, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
In lieu of flowers and donations, please honor Merry by living humbly, kindly, and in service of others.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.