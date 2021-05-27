Merle Maxine Depreo Haas

Merle Haas, age 91, of Kiln passed away May 26, 2021. She was born November 8, 1929, in the Fenton Community.
She is preceded in death by her husband, H. Vernon Haas; son, Charles Haas; and parents, Olease and Mabel Faye Depreo
She is survived by her sisters, Yvonne Ladner and Irma (Bobby) Ladner; children, Verna Haas, Rhonda Stockstill, Annette Haas, Janet Palmer, Phillip Haas (Sharon); six grandchildren, Rachel Neal (Glenn), Jonathan Stockstill, Erica Palmer, Joshua, Marissa, and Justin Haas; three great-grandchildren, Whitney (Justin) Dedeaux, Braden Neal, Taylor Toland; and soon to be great-great-grandchild Chayse Dedeaux.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am, Friday, March 28, 2021, at Annunciation Catholic Church, Kiln, MS, the visitation will be held one hour prior to mass in the New Church. Interment will follow mass at Bayou Coco Cemetery, Kiln.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to Annunciation Catholic Church, 5370 Kiln Delisle Rd., Kiln, MS 39556, or The American Heart Association @ www.heart.org
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., is serving the family.
