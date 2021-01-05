Melvin Rudolph Luxich Sr. 81, a lifetime resident of Lakeshore, MS, served in the United States Army. He retired from Chrysler motors in Gulfport, and was a member with Mosonic Lodge #429 Bay St. Louis. Melvin's passion and love for music lived throughout his hometown and beyond. He was a Legend in his time. He is preceded in death by his late wife Betty, parents Rudolph and Viola Luxich, brother Alton Luxich, sister Doris Jackson, and Sharon Hoffman, his son, Melvin Rudolph Luxich, Jr., daughter Tracy Claflin. He is survived by his brothers Wayne Luxich(Diane),Norvin Luxich(Christine), Glen Luxich(Tamara) of Lakeshore, his sister Mryna Ladner of Kiln, and his daughter Dinah Elaine Leblanc of Lakeshore, 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Vincent Leblanc, Jr. and Robert Burch for all of your help and attention, and Marshall Funeral Home for arrangements.
Graveside service is Friday, January 8, 2021 @
2 pm. Marshall's Funeral Home is in charge of the services.
