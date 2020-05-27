Graveside service will be held Sat., May 30, 2020 at 1 p.m., in the Picayune Cemetery, for Melveree Bender Billings age 70 of Grenada, MS., who died May 17, 2020 in Grenada, MS. A native of Picayune, MS., she was the daughter of Sandy Sr.,and Johnnie Mae Bender, Baylous Funeral Home in charge of arrangement.
