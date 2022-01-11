Melissa Marie Fountain, 39, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 in Bay St. Louis.
Melissa was born January 7, 1982 and raised in Bay St. Louis. She was a beautiful and loving fiancée”, daughter, sister, and aunt. She enjoyed spending time with family, music, art, beach rides, and her puppy Luna. Melissa loved her New Orleans Saints, never missed a game. She will be sadly missed by family & friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Audrey Fountain and Thyra Russo; and grandfather, Louis Fountain.
Survived by her loving fiancé, Terrell Moran; mother, Patricia Fountain; father, Kenneth Fountain; four sisters, Felicia Bragg (Kevin), Christy Stiglet (Norman), Trisha Harper (Jerry), and April Fountain (Duke); three children, Peyton, Megan, and Donte’; two great-nephews, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 13, 2022 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis from noon until 2:00 pm with a Prayer Service at 2:00 pm.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of arrangements.
