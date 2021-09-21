Funeral service will be held Saturday September 25, 2021, at 11 am., visitation from 10 am., until 11am., at First Missionary Baptist Church, Pearlington, MS., for Mayola Ann Lewis Haynes age 65 of Waveland, MS., passed on September 14, 2021.
Mayola attended 1st through 8th at Valena C. Jones School, 9th grade at Bay Jr. High School, in Bay St. Louis, MS., she moved to Pearlington, MS., where she played basketball and graduated from Hancock North Central School, Kiln, MS., in May 1973,
Mayola was employed in June 1977 at Gulf Coast Community Action Agency, Bay St. Louis, MS. a Licensed Family Service Case Worker, where elderly and children was her passion, She later became Supervisor over the Hancock County Office until she retired in May 2007.
Mayola accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at First Missionary Baptist Church of Pearlington, MS., where she served as the Church Clerk, the Youth Sunday School Teacher and a member of the Adult Choir.
Survivors: by her husband of 46 years Lionel Haynes Sr. Waveland, MS., 1 daughter; Kirby Haynes, Waveland, MS., 1 son Lionel Haynes Jr., Waveland, MS., 5 brothers; Kenneth "Jack" (Jeanette) Lewis, Pearlington,MS., Frank (Freda) Lewis, Jacksonville, Fla., Wayne (Charlotte) Lewis, Bay St. Louis, MS., Reverend Jessie (Cheryl)Guest, Cocoa, Fl., and Gary (Sheryl) Smith, Atlanta, GA., 6 sisters; Faye Lewis, Detroit, Michigan, Sharon Antione , Tracy Denham, Victorine Williams, of Waveland, MS., Trellis (Trellis) Harvey, of Pearlington, MS.,and Shelly Smith, Austin, TX., 2 godsons; Kendred Lewis, Pearlington, MS., and Renell Williams, Waveland, MS., a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends. Prededed her in death parents: Kendred Oneal and Annie Mae Mitchell Lewis, maternal grandparents, Johnny Sr. and Annie Mitchell, paternal grandparents: Frank and Mayola Lewis, 1 sister Robin Smith. Burial in Lindsey Cemetery, Logtown, MS., under the direction of Baylous, MS.,
