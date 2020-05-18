Mattie Lisa Wannage, 59, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away on Friday May 15th 2020 in Slidell memorial hospital of Slidell, La. Mattie was born June 16, 1960 to Aaron James and Christabel Holden in Lake Charles, Louisiana. She was a very selfless and compassionate person. She loved her family with all her heart. She was incredibly loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister that always put her family first. She loved spending time with her husband, fishing with her children, and hanging out at home with her family. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy. Her parents and brother preceded her in death. Family members include her husband Edward Wannage Jr. (aka Bubba), Five children Edward Wannage, Sherry Wannage, April Johnson, Bridget Walker and Johnny Foucha; seven grandchildren Emma, Wyatt, Kendall, Brelynn, Julius, Krista Kay, and Dustan. Great grandchild Christopher. Celebration of life will be later discussed in private with the family. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
