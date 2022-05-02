Marylin "Granny" Yvonne Dougherty, 73, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 in Diamondhead, MS.
Granny was born in Bay St. Louis, MS. She worked at Stennis Space Center for 32 years. She enjoyed trying various recipes, cooking and attending Church. Granny was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Dawn Clark; grandson, Brandon Dougherty; parents, Lollice Bilbo and Mary Raymond Bilbo and brother, Ferdinand Bilbo.
She is survived by her four daughters, LaDonna Dougherty, Mary Dougherty, Tracey Dougherty and Susan Dougherty; son, Daniel Dougherty; seventeen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 6, 2022 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. followed by a Graveside Service at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Bay St. Louis. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Marylin "Granny" Yvonne Dougherty.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.