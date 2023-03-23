Mary Paulette Cox Mclain, age 66 of Waveland, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Paulette was born on September 8, 1956 at Southern Baptist Hospital in New Orleans, LA, the daughter of Paul Cox Sr. and Rita Bopp Cox. Paulette’s life was devoted to her children and grandchildren, as well as all those she called family. She worked 20+ years at Walmart in two locations, Waveland and Georgia, where she gained her 2nd family. As a Customer Service Manager, she was always patient when teaching others, which is reflected by all those that have expressed their appreciation for her support and encouragement. Paulette bored and raised five children, was always supportive, loving and non-judgmental, no matter what challenges life threw her way. Her home was always open to those in need and she became “mom” to many cousins and friends of her children, without hesitation. She was generous to a fault, to all those in need, no matter the situation. Paulette loved music, especially The Doors, The Beatles, The Jesus Christ Superstar movie and soundtrack, a gift she passed on to all five of her children. She was passionate about all animals, took in any strays, her cats and dogs were her constant companions.
Paulette is preceded in death by her parents, Paul Cox Sr. and Rita Bopp Cox; her brother, William “Billy” Shumski; and by her daughter-in-law and best friend, Michelle Rabalais Schmitt. She is survived by her son, Christopher Schmitt Jr.; daughter, Stephanie Boswell (David); son, Matthew Schmitt (Laura); son, Douglas Schmitt (Grace); daughter, Brittany Lacoste (Roger); brother, Edward Shumski; brother, Paul Cox Jr.; grandchildren, Keegan Schmitt (Tiffany), Christopher Schmitt III, Braxton Boswell, William Schmitt, Lorelei Lacoste, Jane Schmitt, Chloe Schmitt and Iris Schmitt; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, their children; and her sisters in love, Dolly Shumski, Lorraine Warner and Sharon Seals.
Paulette was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the https://www.hancockcounty.ms.gov/158/Animal-Shelter (Hancock County Animal Shelter).
A memorial service will be held at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Friends may visit from 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home and Edmond Fahey Funeral Home are honored to serve the family of Paulette Mclain. View and sign online tribute at www.bokfh.com
