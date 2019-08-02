Mary "Nell" Johnson
Funeral service will be held Sat. Aug 3, 2019 at 2 pm, visitation from 1 pm until 2 pm in Green Grove Baptist Church, Poplarville, MS., for Mary "Nell" Johnson age 77 of Poplarville, MS., who died July 29, 2019 in Poplarville, MS. Burial will be in the Rose Park Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.
