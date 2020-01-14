Mary Lynn Ladner Necaise, age 55 of Kiln, Mississippi was called into the arms of her Lord Jesus Christ on January 11, 2020.
Lynn was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Ellen Shiyou Montgomery; maternal grandparents, Manuel and Everita Shiyou; paternal grandparents, John Joseph Ladner Sr. and Olena Ladner; and her nephew, Tanner Neal Adam.
Lynn is survived by her son, Father Braxton James Necaise; her father, John Joseph “Johnny” Ladner Jr. and stepmother Charlene Ladner; her siblings, Lisa (Keith) Ross, Laura (Brian “Hooty”) Adam, and Colton (Rosalyn) Ladner.
Lynn was a woman of deep faith and had a way of living her faith and sharing the light of Christ with those around her. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Parish in Dedeaux Community she formerly served as Parish Religion Coordinator and Religious Education Teacher. She was a dedicated team member and board member of the Sacred Heart Youth Retreat program. She loved her family and spending time in her community and with her friends.
One of her greatest joys was being a God-Mother to the following: Felicity Ross Edwards, Tanner Neil Adam, Richard “Rick” James Dubuisson Jr., Jessica Lynn Necaise, Jasmine Marie Hoda, Christian Joseph Saucier-Alexander, and Jaxson Wayne Saucier.
Visitation will be on Sunday January 19 2020, from 6 – 8 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME. A prayer service will be held at 8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am on Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dedeaux where friends may visit from 9:30 – 11 am. A private interment will be held in ME & D Family Cemetery in Kiln.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.riemannfamily.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.