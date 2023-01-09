Mary Loyola Rogan Reeder, 91, passed away peacefully at Dunbar Village nursing home on Monday, January 9, 2023. She had a number of her children and grandchildren present at her bedside.
Mary was born on January 26, 1932 in Fall River, Massachusetts. She was the youngest of three children of Edward and Madeleine Rogan. She is preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Reeder; her son, Michael Phelps Reeder (aka, Michael Prescott); and her sister, Catherine Rogan.
Mary raised six children and mentored many grandchildren. She is survived by five of her children, Maribeth Morris (Steve), Martha Joh Reeder (Joe Erickson), Patrick Reeder (Cindy), Maureen Wells, and Gretta Bowman; 21 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.
Mary loved life and her family. She enjoyed decorating her home and shopping and dining around town in Bay St. Louis, where she has called home for the past 23 years. She lived abroad and traveled extensively while her husband, John, was alive and working for Aramco. Earlier, she delighted in being a Navy officer’s wife living and starting her large family in Key West, FL, New London, CT, Newport RI, and Eliot, ME. She finished raising her children in Virginia and Texas.
Funeral Services will be held at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church on Beach Blvd in Bay St. Louis, MS on Wednesday, January 18. Visitation at 10:00 AM. Rosary at 10:30 AM. Mass at 11:00 AM.
View and sign online tribute at bslef.com
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mary Rogan Reeder.
