Mary Lelia Terry
Mary Lelia Terry age 76 was born Sept. 8, 1942 and transitioned this life to enter eternal life with Christ, Aug. 18, 2019. Mary was born to the late Mr. Gus and Mrs. Gussy Rudolph, in Marianne, Florida, she became a resident of Waveland, MS., during her early childhood. She was preceded in death by her sister Sandra Rudolph. Mary accepted Christ during her early adulthood. She was a member of Little Zion Baptist Church, after many years she became a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, once her son established his ministry, she served as the Mother of Southern Outreach Ministries, she served the remainder of her earthly life at Southern Outreach Ministries, she was faithful to the ministry and encourage and promoted others to accept Christ. Wednesday night before her transition from this life she was at Bible Study. She was a loving mother of seven children, she preceded in death two children, Michael Terry and Sandra Terry. Mary leaves to cherish her memory three sons, Lynell (Bobbie) Terry of Waveland, MS., Bishop Earl (Apostle Pamela) Terry and Alton James (Vanessa) Terry, all of Bay St. Louis, MS. two daughters, Shelia Terry and Mashelle (Charles) Gordon, daughter-in-law Deneen Terry. Mary had nineteen biological grandchildren Germaine Benton, Tony Benton, Shemeka Terry, Jamaal Terry, Jamon Terry, Javon Terry, Brittany Clarke, Marcel Satcheball, Quinton Silve, Alana Silve, Desiree Terry, Demetris Williams, Ladasha Terry, LaToya Williams, A.J. Terry, Hannah Terry, Lionel George. Faline Terry, Giselle Terry. Together those 19 grandchildren blessed Mary with fifteen great grand children, she also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral Service will be held Sat. Aug 24, 2019 at 11 am., visitation from 10 am., until 11 am, at Southern Outreach Ministries 295 Highway 90, Suite 12. Bay St. Louis, MS., Apostle Pamela Terry will officiate at the service. Burial in the Waveland Cemetery under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.