Mary Kristine Rose
Mary Kristine Rose was born to Thomas and Kristine Kiley on September 2, 1971 in Brookfield, Wisconsin. She Graduated from East Troy High School in 1989, and went on to attend Carroll College in Waukesha, WI.
Mary served the Town of Brookfield, WI. as a firefighter/HEO/paramedic and later as an ambulance driver/paramedic and 911 dispatcher for AMR, both in Wisconsin, and later, Tampa, Florida where she also worked as an ER Patient Support Tech in the Emergency Room at St. Joseph Hospital. In all she dedicated over fifteen years of her life to the service of her community. She eventually left the medical profession, and became a Plant Administrator in the plastics manufacturing industry. In 2013 Mary moved to the Bay Saint Louis area with her husband Denver, and Daughter Kaylee.
After a decade long battle with multiple sclerosis, Mary was diagnosed with end stage liver failure and succumbed to her illness on Thursday October, 31, 2019, at the age of 48.
She is survived by her parents, Thomas and Kristine Kiley, her husband Denver Rose, and her three daughters, Brittany Akatz-Varvarines, Kimarie King, and Kaylee Briels. The world is a lesser place without her. She will be missed.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of arrangements
