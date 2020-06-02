Mary Jean (Simmons) Gonzales was born in Oakland, California May 16th, 1941 and was living in Waveland, Mississippi when she passed away on May 22, 2020, at the age of 79. Mary lived her childhood and teen years in Oakland, and relocated to the Gulfport, Mississippi area as a young adult. Mary met Robert Chesley Gonzales, whom she married and had five children. Robert passed away February 6th, 1988. Mary continued to live and the Gulfport, Miss. area until Hurricane Katrina, when she moved to Dallas, Texas, with daughter Katherine and family. And finally, several years later, Mary, along with Katherine's family, moved back to Waveland, Miss. Mary was a Catholic. She loved TV game shows and cooking shows. She enjoyed going to the casinos on occasion, and going out to eat. Mary loved to spend time with her family, and family always came by to socialize with her. Mary's parents, Andy Christofferson, and Mary Silva have both passed on. Mary is survived by her daughters Kelly Gonzales, Peggy Sue Mills, and Bryan Malone, all of Bay St Louis, Katherine Marie LaSure and husband Delbert Ray, Pamela Ann Pitts and husband Billy of Waveland, Tammy KayBauer and husband Steven of Diamondhead Miss., stepdaughters Patsy McGrew, and Judy Downey. Mary has 13 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. There was a Wake from 5pm to 7pm, Thursday, May 28th, 2020 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home, 110 S. Necaise Ave., Bay St. Louis, MS., 39520. Phone number is ( 228 ) 467-9031. Funeral Director is Brent Adkins. Burial was from 10 am to 12 noon, Friday, May 29th, 2020 at Wolf River Cemetery, 16490 Cemetery Rd., Gulfport, Ms., 39503. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
