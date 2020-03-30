Our beloved mother and yiayia, Mary Halkias Kapetanakis, passed away in Gulfport, Mississippi, on Friday, March 27, 2020. She will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, Virginia, next to her husband, Michael Kapetanakis. Mary was born in Aperi, Karpathos, Greece to George and Irene Halkias on February 10, 1926. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her older sister, Sophia Gergatsoulis and her beloved son-in-law, Dr. Allen Koskan. Mary is survived by her three children, eight grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren as well as her younger sister, Venetia Logothetis of Wayside, New Jersey, and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends in the United States and Greece. Mary and her husband Michael came to America in 1950 and resided in Detroit, Michigan. She and her family moved to Virginia Beach in 1958 and opened Neptunes Corner restaurant at the oceanfront on 31st street with her uncles. In 1969, she and her husband operated the Plantation restaurant until her retirement in 1985. She later moved back to Greece where she enjoyed gardening and loved to cook for her children and grandchildren when they would visit her. She treated everyone like family, and she was loved and respected by all. At the age of 86, she returned to the United States to reside with her daughter, Irene, where she spent her final days. Left to cherish her memory are her three children and several grandchildren. Her children include Dr. Irene Koskan of Gulfport, Mississippi, Rita Ninos and her husband John, and John Kapetanakis and his wife Suzanne. The latter couples reside in Virginia Beach. Irene and Allen Koskan’s children are Dr. Maria Venetis and Dr. Alexis Koskan. Maria is married to Peter Venetis, and they have two daughters, Irene and Sofia, and reside in Munster, Indiana. Alexis resides in Phoenix, Arizona. Rita and John Ninos have three children: Maria, Faye and Anthony, all residing in Virginia Beach. Maria DaBiero and her husband Michael are the parents of Arianna and Niko. Faye Zinas married to Jim are the parents of Stella, Rita, and Nicholas. John Kapetanakis and his wife, Suzanne, have twin daughters, Kendall and Kelly, and a son Michael. Kendall Ekholm and her husband Eric are the parents of Emma and reside in Richmond, Virginia. Kelly Grey and her husband, Casey, also reside in Richmond and are the parents of Orson. Michael Kapetanakis and his wife Shelley reside in Virginia Beach. We wish to thank the staff of Memorial Hospital at Gulfport in Mississippi, Dunbar Village Assisted Living Facility in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi, and Canon Hospice in Gulfport, Mississippi, for the excellent care they provided our mother in her final days. We would also like to thank Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi, for facilitating final arrangements and H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments in Virginia Beach for their assistance. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral with immediate family members only is planned for Thursday, April 2, 2020. A more inclusive memorial service will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church: 255 Beauvoir Road Biloxi, MS 39531. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
