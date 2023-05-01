The world is a bit duller. Some of the glitz and glamour is gone.
Mary Ellen Murphy passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 10, 2023 at her home in Waveland, MS.
Mary Ellen was gifted with many talents. Her greatest love and undying passions were drama and song. She acquired her love of theatre at The Little Theatre in Bay St. Louis, and in multiple performances in plays while in high school. She pursued her passion on to college. After college she moved to New York to live her dream working extensively on stage, television, and film for over twenty years.
She found her niche in the New York restaurant business, working at some of the city’s most prestigious restaurants as their sales manager and event planner. She worked tirelessly in the industry, and was involved with Meeting Professionals International, New York Chapter, where she held multiple leadership roles including multiple terms as presidents and as a board member.
Mary Ellen was born in Bay St. Louis, MS, and was the daughter of Samuel Patrick Murphy, Sr., and Carol Stevenson Murphy of Bay St. Louis. Paternal grandparents were Charles B. Murphy and Mary Starks Murphy of Napoleon, MS. Maternal grandparents were George F. Stevenson and Odile Jenfer Stevenson of Bay St. Louis.
She graduated from Bay High School as a National Merit Scholar. She attended Barat College in Lake Forest, IL, and continued her studies at the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.
Since moving home to the Mississippi coast in 2010, Mary Ellen worked at and served on the board of The Alice Moseley Museum. She volunteered at the Friends of the Animal Shelter tea for a number of years.
Her love of theatre continued with her work locally in community theatre. Mary Ellen’s last years were with the Pass Christian Theatre Group where she served on the board, held roles in multiple performances, and most recently directed successful performances of “Talking with….”.
The family would like to thank everyone involved with The Theatre in the Pass for giving her such a rewarding outlet for her talent and creativity. The theatre was truly her greatest joy next to her two nieces and her adored poodle, Prissy.
An avid and voracious reader, Ellen was blessed over her last years to be afforded the opportunity to work at the Pass Christian Library. Ellen enjoyed her work and the staff at the library.
Mary Ellen is survived by her brother Pat Murphy, Jr. (Candy) of Waveland, MS, and Carleen Murphy Moran Turcotte (Walter) also of Waveland. She is also survived by her nieces, Brianna Murphy of Bay St. Louis, and Kate Meisenheimer (Drew) of Germantown, TN, three great nephews, Webb, Murphy, and Eli Meisenheimer, and a great niece, Mae Meisenheimer.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at the Napoleon Cemetery, located in the Stennis buffer zone.
For directions to the cemetery, Google Napoleon Cemetery. We will have signs on the highway pointing the way.
