Funeral service will be held Sat. June 27, 2020 at 11 am., in First Baptist Church for Mary Elizabeth "Mama T." Sams age 73 of Pearlington, MS., who died June 20, 2020 in Gulfport, MS. The Rev. Robert Preston will officiate at the service. Burial will be in the Lindsey Cemetery, in Logtown, MS. under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home. A native of Ala., she moved to Pearlington, MS. in 1954, she was a homemaker. She was a member of First Baptist Church and a member of the Choir and was a Usher. Survivors include: 1 son Steven Eric (Debra) Sams of Lafayette, LA., 4 daughters, Faye (Marcus) Martin of Mobile, Al., Doris Holmes of Baton Rouge, LA., Melissa Holmes Carmon of North Carolina, Brittany Sams of Waveland, MS., extended foster family the Giles, 15 grandchildren, 4 great grand-children. preceded in death by her parents, George and Mary Elizabeth Sams, 1 brother, George Sams Jr. Walk through viewing will be held Sat. June 27, 2020 from 10 am., until 11 am., in First Baptist Church, Pearlington, MS. Baylous Funeral Home in charge of the arrangement.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.