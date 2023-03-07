Mary Drew, 60, of Waveland, MS passed away Saturday, March 4, 2023 in Waveland, MS.
She was a member of St. Clare Catholic Church in Waveland, MS.
Mary loved and excelled in sports during her youth, specifically softball and volleyball. She was a bartender and Beverage Captain for years and loved to make people laugh with her many jokes.
She was a huge history buff who dearly loved her nieces, nephews, dogs, and music.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Melanie Drew; and niece, Lauri Dekle.
She is survived by her two sisters, Lynette Dekle (David) and Guiann Carpenter (Mike); dear friend and caretaker of many years, Lanetta Toler; niece, Christen; and two nephews, Drew and Guy.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 11, 2023 at St. Clare Catholic Church in Waveland, MS from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Waveland Cemetery in Waveland, MS.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Mary Drew.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.