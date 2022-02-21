Mary Catherine Monti, better known as Cassie, Mama Cass, or Mamoo, age 82 of Bay St. Louis, MS, passed away on February 14, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her daughters, Tina and Ann and her son Mike.
She is survived by her soulmate Tammy Monti of 61 years; 3 children, Tom Jr, Joe, and Debbie; 2 in laws Jeff Todd and Toni Monti; 6 grandchildren Caitlyn, Cara, Austin, Brooke, Carsyn, and Lacie; and 5 great grandchildren, Colton, Harper, Lela, Jak, and Liam. As a young teen, Cassie was a dedicated and hard working gymnast who worked her way to an alternate position for the Women’s Olympic Gymnastic Team on balance beam. She won a bronze medal in the Pan American games on balance beam in 1959. She loved her family, grandchildren, and friends who will miss her dearly. Her contagious laugh, heart for justice, love for others, and fighting spirit to never give up will be cherished and remembered forever. She had an extraordinary ability to make others feel comfortable in her presence, touching so many lives along the way. Her love for dancing will never be forgotten and we are confident she is now dancing in Heaven with Jesus. Mama Cass, we love you and will continue to carry your memory with us until we meet again. Her funeral service was held at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis, MS on February 18, 2022 and was laid to rest on February 21, 2022 at Biloxi National Cemetery. Thank you to Edmond Fahey Funeral Home for handling the arrangements and honoring Cassie’s life.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.