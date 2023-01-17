Mary Biehl, age 70, passed from this world December 26, 2022.
Mary was the oldest of five children born to Ruth Thompson Seymour and Vernon F.
Seymour Sr. They were an Army family that traveled the world.
Mary was preceded in death by both parents and sister Diana Lynn.
Mary is survived by children Albert Biehl IV (Tasha), Ruth Marek (Chris) and Alycia
Labrie (Peter). Grandchildren Lynn, Dennis, Abbygayle, Brea, Michael, Amber, Dylan, and Jasmine. Mary has fifteen great-grandchildren. Other survivors include sister Vernna Moore, brother Vernon F. Seymour Jr. (Charmaine) and brother William J. Seymour, four nephews and five nieces. Spouse of 33 years Bonnie Stringer, Service dog Buddy, Foxy, Diva, Chip and Koda.
Mary worked dispatch for Bay St. Louis Police department before moving to Hancock Sheriff’s department dispatch from 1972 to 1984. She went back to school and became a Registered Nurse. Mary was the owner of Bayou Magick gift shop and enjoyed teaching many students about herbs, both cooking and healing. She always stated If you do not share that knowledge, you would lose it. Mary was a member of the Society for Creative Anachronism and a member of the Barony of Seleone (local chapter).
She taught classes at many events and demos to share her extensive knowledge. Mary was also a member of the Schipperke Club of America.
Mary and Bonnie rescued over 20 Schipperkes and fostered 3.
A Celebration of life will be held at the Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road, Bay St. Louis, MS on Saturday, February 18, 2023, 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. SCA members are welcome to wear “garb” if desired. Memorials may be made to the Schipperke Club of America or your favorite animal rescue.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mary Biehl.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.