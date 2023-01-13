Mary Ann McRae died unexpectantly on June 3, 2022. She was born in Memphis, TN on July 4, 1948 to Mary Cornelia Carter McRae and Phillip Edwin McRae. She grew up in Wilson, AR and graduated from Rivercrest High School in !966. She graduated from Ouachita Baptist College in !970. She was in retail sales for many years. She sold cars, specialty advertising for over 20 years, and clothing. She also worked for Hampton Inns in the hospitality department.
Mary Ann never met a stranger. She was a warm, outgoing Southern lady. She lived in numerous Southern cities, Little Rock AR, Atlanta GA, Augusta GA, and Memphis TN before moving to Diamondhead MS where she had resided for the past 12 years. She was an active member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church where she served on the Flower Committee. Mary Ann was a very generous person, ready to help others whether it was taking them to the grocery store, watering their plants or walking their dog. She is survived by her son, Richard S Vaughan III of Lakeland FL and cousins in Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Alabama. She is missed by friends in each of the places she lived.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials for Mary Ann may be sent to St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 5303 Diamondhead Cir, Diamondhead, MS 39525.
