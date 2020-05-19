Mary was a kind and gentle lady. She always had a positive outlook on life and was a very giving person. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Diamondhead. She was born August 15, 1942 in Milwaukee, WI to Alice and Felix Nowak. Mary died on May 16, 2020 in Diamondhead, MS while sleeping, it was very unexpected. Her little dog “Dixie” was by her side when she passed into heaven. Mary graduated from Mount Mary College, Milwaukee, WI and started teaching. She had a son Chris Enders in 1969 and she and her former husband John Enders moved to Seattle in 1972, where she worked for a book store. Mary was a voracious reader and loved being around books. She moved to LaPlace, LA. In 1992 and resumed her teaching career. In 1993 she married Leonard R. Sierveld and moved to Diamondhead, MS. She taught 5th grade in the Hancock County School System until retirement in 2012. Mary loved Mardi Gras balls and was on several courts. She was an officer with the Krewe of Olympus. Mary belonged to two book clubs, was a member of the Lions Club, Garden Club and PEO. Mary is survived by her husband, Leonard; son, Chris Enders (Natalie); and the light of her life, her grandson, Shawn Enders; sister, Connie Olsen (Peter); sister-in-law, Kathy Lorio; and niece and nephew, Lindsay Lorio and Brandon Lorio. Mary will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. Her memorial will be announced at a later date after the pandemic restrictions are eased. RIEMANN FAMILY FUENRAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian, MS is serving the family. Online guestbook may be viewed and condolences and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
