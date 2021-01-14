Martin Houston Pavolini, 72, of Pass Christian, MS passed away Monday, January 11, 2021 in Bay St. Louis, MS. Martin was a lifelong resident of DeLisle, MS. He was a loving and caring soul with many titles. He was a son, brother, dad, uncle, pawpaw and friend. He held many careers and wore many hats, just as long as he was working or giving. He valued hard work and honesty. He loved being in the presence of comradery and being able to help anyone who needed a hand. He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin Houston, Sr. and Juanita Ricks Pavolini. He is survived by his six children, Yvette Zollinger (Jay), Todd Zollinger (Leigh), Cindy Sharkey (Toma), Jillian "Nikki" Griswold (Bjorn), GiGi West, Chris Pavolini and Amber Sykes; four sisters, Judy Dickenson, Doris LaRosa (David), Elaine Duprey and Glenda Bennett (Art); brother, Warren Pavolini; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews who loved and will miss him dearly. Arrangements will be announced at a later date. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
