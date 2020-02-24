Martha Leigh O'Bryan, 49 of Diamondhead, MS passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Slidell, LA. Martha graduated from Arch Bishop Blank High School in Gretna, LA and she attended Northwestern and UNO in LA. She was preceded in death by her father, Rex O'Bryan. She is survived by her mother, Edna Hansbrough O'Bryan; sister, Elizabeth "Beth" Masson (Glen);two nieces, Rebecca and Rachel Masson; aunt, Kathy Rowell and cousin, Phil O'Bryan. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 noon with a Memorial Service at 12:00 noon. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.