Marla Kay Carter Yasko, 56, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Bay St. Louis.
Marla was of the Catholic Faith and graduated from Bay High in 1982, She will be sadly missed by family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Franz Yasko; mother, Helen Ladner Carter; father, Norman Carter; daughter, Lindsey carter; and brother, Timothy Carter, Sr.
Survived by her daughter, Amanda Carter; three brothers, Alan Carter (Winnie), Wayne Carter (Peaches), Gary Smith (Susan); four grandchildren, Lindsey Carter, Lauren Carter, Logan Carter, Landon Carter; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family will have a Memorial Service at a later date.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of arrangements.
