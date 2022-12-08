Funeral Services for Marks Woodrow Wilkinson Jr., age 79, of Pearlington, MS, who passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11:00 am at First Southern Baptist Church of Pearlington.
Visitation will be Friday, December 9, 2022 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm at First Southern Baptist Church of Pearlington and again on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at First Southern Baptist Church of Pearlington.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
Rev. Jim Allen will officiate the service.
A native of Logtown, MS, he was retired from Dupont in Deslisle, MS and a member of First Southern Baptist Church of Pearlington where he served as a deacon. Marks served in the MS Army National Guard. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, shrimper, and gardener. He loved spending hours in his Mayhaw orchard tending to his trees.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marks Woodrow Wilkinson Sr. and Dorothy Sarah McArthur; niece, Julia Wilkinson Kline; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Oscar Louise Holden and Earl Holden; brother-in-law, Larry Landrum.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 58 devoted years, Carolyn C. Holden Wilkinson; son, Kenneth Wilkinson of Picayune, MS; daughter, JaCinda (Shaon) Reed of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Taylor (Caleb) McClain and Camryn Shaw both of San Antonio, TX; great-grandson, Lachlan McClain of San Antonio, TX; brothers, Rodney (Denise) Wilkinson and Patrick (Linda) Wilkinson both of Pearlington, MS; sister, Theresa (Bill) Owens of Slidell, LA; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Thomas (Shirley) Holden of Slidell, LA; beloved sister-in-law, Merle Landrum of Pearlington, MS; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to First Southern Baptist Church of Pearlington, Post Office Box 146, Pearlington, MS 39572.
