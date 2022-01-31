Mark Duffy, age 75, passed away on January 26, 2022. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 23, 1946. He was preceded in death by his parents Gowan and Vera Duffy as well as his son Darrin Duffy.
Mark is survived by his devoted wife Susan Duffy, for 39 years; his loving sons, Jeffrey and Daniel Duffy; brother, Terence; sisters Cheryl and Kathy; daughter in law Celeste Duffy and step-granddaughter Alexis.
Graduate from McDonogh High School and Loyola University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1970. Proud of his nearly 20 years of service on the New Orleans Police Department and has maintained his affiliation with the New Orleans Police Mounted division, the Fraternal order of Police and the Police Association of New Orleans. He was initially inspired to pursue law enforcement by his father who also excelled as a police officer. Mark was a honorable police officer as the year and police officer of the month by the American Legion in 1976. Member of the Barron Club and a life member of the Vander writers Association. Named outstanding citizen of the year for civic achievements by the Hancock Chamber of Commerce in Mississippi.
Mr. Duffy was extremely proud by his opportunity to create the Blessing of the Classics car event through Crusin the Coast in the state of Mississippi.
Mark joined New York Life Insurance Company 40 years ago. Since 1992, he has excelled as the president and chief executive officer of application production processing system in the company. He was recognized for his extensive expertise in human relations. A life member of Underwriters Association a member of the Million-dollar Round Table agent record in the city of New Orleans 1983 until present. He was in many carnival krewes in Diamondhead and King of Olympus Krewe in 2011. A member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church men’s club. In lieu of flowers family asks that donations be given to the men’s club of Holy Trinity Church in Mark’s name 9062 Kiln-Delisle Rd., Pass Christian MS 39571
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd New Orleans on Wednesday, February 2 2022 at 2:00PM. Visitation will begin at 12:00PM Interment in Metairie Cemetery.
To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com.
