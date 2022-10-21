Mark Duane Thompson, 69, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022 in Bay St. Louis, MS.
Mark enjoyed boating and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Elizabeth Spencer Thompson.
He is survived by his brother, Tom Thompson; two nephews, Steven Fortner and John Thompson; great-nephew, Aidan Thompson and two great-nieces, Kylee Thompson and Alaina Thompson.
Services and Burial will be privately held at a later date.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Mark Duane Thompson.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.