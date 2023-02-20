Mark Anthony Buszkiewicz, 76, of Kiln, MS, passed away at his home on January 23, 2023.
He was an active and respected long-time member of the Bay Saint Louis & Kiln communities. Being a master carpenter and home designer, his work is prominently featured in homes throughout the area. He was also a highly talented and sought after artist and member of the Bay Artist Coop in Bay St. Louis. Additionally, he was a military veteran and served in the Navy on the USS Von Steuben submarine.
Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Ted S. and Evelyn Buszkiewicz; and his sister-in-law, Tina Buszkiewicz.
He is survived by his wife, Regan Carney, who passed away in the weeks following Mark’s death; six siblings, Lynn Raoofi, Ted Buszkiewicz, Joel Garny, Chris Buszkiewicz, Jim Buszkiewicz, and Christophe Buszkiewicz; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews; and a multitude of “chosen family members.”
A memorial service for both Mark and Regan will be held at a later date. After which, Mark and Regan will be interred at the Biloxi National Cemetery.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Mark Anthony Buszkiewicz.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.