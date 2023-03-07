Mark Alan Uram August 2, 1948 - March 1, 2023 Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi
Mr. Uram, age 74, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Mark was born in Braddock, Pennsylvania on August 2, 1948 to Gus and Rose Uram.
After his family moved to Bay Saint Louis, he attended Bay High School. Mark graduated from the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) in 1970 and was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. After college, he served in the United States Army during the Vietnam war.
He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Bay Saint Louis. As an active member of the Bay-Waveland Yacht Club, his children were involved in the sailing program and he served as Commodore in 1990. He was a past President of the Rotary Club in Bay Saint Louis.
Over the years he was employed at WA McDonald Hardware and McDonald Realty. He held his Real Estate Broker license for over 40 years and was a Licensed Real Estate Appraiser. He was an accomplished tennis player and avid boater.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Gus and Rose Uram.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Lucas Uram, his brother, George (Ann) Uram and sister, Laurie (Rob) Danin; his beloved children, Megan (Michael) Plauche, Alan (Meghan) Uram and Elizabeth (Kile) Foster; and grandchildren (who called him “Bubba”), Caroline, Grady and Oliver Uram, Elliot, Wade and Letty Foster, and Iva Mac Plauche; step-children Jennifer (Bryce) Gex, Kristine (James) Kaigler, and Wes (Martha Whitney) Debenport”; and their children (who also knew him as “Bubba”), Bryce (Krysta) Gex, Olivia (Donavan) Dawsey, Streett, Wilson, and Weatherly Kaigler, and Clementine Debenport; and three great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to Kare in Home Hospice.
Services for Mark will be held Friday, March 10, 2023 at Christ Episcopal Church in Bay Saint Louis. Visitation will start at 10am with a service to follow at 11:30am with the interment of his ashes in the Memorial Garden at the church.
Donations can be made in Mark's name to: BWYC Community Sailing Foundation, 1 Yacht Club Dr Bay St. Louis 39520 or the Hancock County Animal Shelter, 7175 Texas Flat Rd., Kiln, MS 39556.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is honored to serve the family of Mark Alan Uram.
