Mark A. Sando, 64, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 2, 2020. Due to current state and federal guidance and per Mark’s request, there will be no service. However, there will be a celebration of his life at a later date. Mark entered this hemisphere December 28, 1955 , a strapping three pounds, 15 ounces to parents Daniel Dee Sando and Violet Jean Kaegle. He quickly caught up with others his age. His formative years were spent in Watseka, Illinois. Mark was a rambunctious boy, sometimes getting into situations that his parents would rather soon forget. He played many sports at Watseka High, but really excelled at golf. After graduation he went on to play golf at Purdue University, under Coach Joe Campbell. Later in life Mark met his true love, best friend and life partner, Cathy McBride. They moved to Louisiana, bringing his father’s company, Show and Sell Designs, with him. Later, Cathy and Mark moved to Pass Christian, Mississippi and Mark started his own company, Southern Hotel Renovations. Mark would go on to teach his sons everything he knew about the art of hotel renovation, including how to provide quality work and dependable services. His sons are forever grateful for those lessons. During all his years of working and providing for his family, Mark also worked at his love of golf. He was a member at the Pass Christian Isles Golf Club for 15 years. His favorite game to play with his friends was “Woof,” where was known to occasionally clean out a few pockets. Mark would want all to know that he became a very good amateur golfer and could play most courses with a handicap of zero. He could have played the PGA’s Seniors Tour at 50. Mark was also a master fisherman. He truly enjoyed fishing, and he loved to challenge his family on who caught the biggest or the most fish. Mark carried over his love for competition to almost any sport televised, but was quick to turn off a baseball game or anything Norte Dame related. One thing he did love was watching his New Orleans saints with a cold cocktail and his family by his side. Mark strived to be a good father, husband, son, grandpa, and person, and he will be remembered for that. He was a man of strength, wisdom and courage. Some might say he was fearless, competitive and opinionated with little grey between the black and white, but he was the most loving and giving human being to be placed in our lives. He never met a stranger and always extended his hand to help someone. Saying Mark was memorable would be an understatement. He spoke with conviction, and his drive and dedication to work was unmatched. His sense of humor, while dirty, could make anyone laugh. He loved whole heartedly and, most importantly, lived his life his way until his last day. Mark is survived by his wonderful and loving wife, Cathy Sando of Diamondhead, MS, father, Daniel (Nancy) Sando of Baton Rouge, LA; his children, Jacob (Mandy) Sando of Bay St. Louis, MS, Justin Sando of Donovan, IL, Megan (Alex) Nunez of Lafayette, LA, Christopher (Kristin) Sando of Washington, IL, and Jessica Korolevich of McKinney, Texas; his grandchildren, Aden Sando, Madden and Claire Nunez, Peyton Korolevich, and Navessa, Lucca and Brynley Sando; and his siblings, Dawn Arseneau of Manteno, IL, Sherry (Rick) Hagen of Cypress, Texas and Doug (Diana) Sando of Diamondhead, MS. Nephews: Jason (Michelle) Arseneau, Shawn (Jessica) Arseneau, Andrew (Alicia) Arseneau , Benjamin Arseneau, Matthew (Chelsie) Hagen and Micha Hagen. Great Nieces and Nephews: Nicole Hardison, Kaleb, Kyra, Micha Jr., Liam, Anyiss, Justice Hagen and Kaylee, Peyton, Megan ,Taylor, Julius, Bryce, Grace, and Benjamin Arseneau. Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Violet J. Sando, his grandparents, Reverend Clifford and Mable Sando, Robert (Ester) Keagle, brother, Sam Sando, sister, Kelly Sando and many close friends. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association: 4830 McWillie Circle, Jackson, MS 39206. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.
