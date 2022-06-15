Marjory Linfield Lynch passed away June 5, 2022 at the age of 86. She is survived by her husband of nearly 64 years Byron C. Lynch Jr.; four children Byron C. Lynch III (Luann), Lisa Meacham (Steve), Robin Hagerty (Michael), and Robert Lynch (Ellie); and seven grandchildren Christopher Rom, James Lynch, William Lynch, Grace Hagerty, Michael Patrick Hagerty, Lauren Lynch and Gwen Lynch. She was predeceased by her beloved grandson Nathan Kittredge “Kitt” Rom.Marjory was born and raised in New Orleans, LA where she attended the McGehee School for girls. She continued her education earning a degree in Chemistry from Vanderbilt University where she met Byron who was attending school on a NROTC scholarship. She was an active member of the Kappa Delta sorority and she continued her participation as an alumni advisor at the Louisiana State University chapter for many years. Byron and Marjory were married June 7, 1958 at the Main Street United Methodist Church in Bay St. Louis, MS. After completing duty with the US Navy, Byron and Marjory settled in Baton Rouge, LA where Byron began a career as an instrumentation engineer for Esso, which later became ExxonMobil.Marjory loved gardening, sewing, and raising her four children. She often bought patterns from Hancock Fabrics and sewed her daughters’ clothes. Any time she was not attending her children’s events on the weekend, she loved to escape to Waveland, MS where she spent much of her childhood summers sailing, crabbing, fishing and enjoying the beach. Marjory was so passionate about fishing that she was even known to have jumped in to the water going after an escaped fish on a broken fishing line. Marjory and Byron relocated to Waveland after retirement where she loved hosting her children and grandchildren and sharing the food culture of the Gulf Coast. She entertained her grandchildren on their porches in Waveland, dying Easter eggs, watching hummingbirds, eating seafood and looking for rabbits and birds. Marjory was a dog lover and had many beloved pets. She adopted and cared for lost neighborhood pets on a frequent basis. In retirement, Byron and Marjory were active members of the Main Street United Methodist Church. Byron and Marjory lost their home during Katrina. Marjory was determined to rebuild in Waveland and spent 5 years working to get back to the home that she loved so much. Marjory loved exploring the beach, watching the storms roll in and spending time with friends and family on the pier and on the beach.The family will gather for a private celebration of her life in Charlotteville, VA where Marjory and Byron have lived since 2020 and will plan a memorial service and burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Methodist Church Bay St. Louis: www.umcbsl.org/support.
