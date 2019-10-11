Marjorie Marie Schultz
Marjorie Marie Schultz, 88, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 in Bay St. Louis, MS. She was a member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis, the American Legion Post 139 and the VFW Post 3253 in Bay St. Louis. She was a wonderful and loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt who will be sadly missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Truman Schultz, Sr.; parents, Hebert Brown and Vivian Luxich Brown and sister, Joyce Bermond. She is survived by her two sons, Truman Schultz, Jr. (Rhonda) and Mark Schultz (Judy); two daughters, Tina Schwartz (James) and Christie LaFontain; two brothers, Edward Carver (Mary) and Gene Carver (Linda); sister, Myrna Farve; seven grandchildren, Trey, Amber, Alisha, Shealey, Cameron, Justin and Josh; seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon with a service at 12:00 noon. Entombment to follow at Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery in Bay St. Louis. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
