Marjorie Gladys Crosby, age 78, a native of Minnesota and a resident of Diamondhead, passed away Wednesday, July 28, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys Matilda Rawhouser and Ward Miles Rawhouser; and brother, Miles Ward Rawhouser.
Marjorie is survived by her husband of 55 years, Spurgeon Clark Crosby, II; children, Spurgeon Clark Crosby III (Gennifer Leigh), and Wesley Arthur Crosby (Heather Bailey); brother, Clayton H. Rawhouser; grandchildren, Caroline Elizabeth Goldsworthy, Spurgeon Clark Crosby IV, and Collin Herrin Crosby; great grandchildren, Ember Claire Bealer and Daniel Grayson Goldsworthy; and several nieces and nephews.
She had a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Gustavus Adolphus College and was employed for several years with the Naval Oceanographic Office in Washington, DC before leaving to be a homemaker and raising her family. Marjorie enjoyed gardening, reading, sewing, and walking and visiting with her friends and neighbors. A member of the Nereids Mardi Gras organization. She was also a member of Main St. Methodist Church in Bay St. Louis.
The family wishes to thank everyone for the calls, texts, and cards. The family sends special thanks to Serenity Pearl, Ochsner Hancock, and Cannon Hospice for their personal and medical care.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider donating to Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis, MS.
Services will be held at a later date. Riemann Family Funeral Home, 141 Hwy 90, Waveland served the family.
An online guestbook may be signed, and condolences and photos may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
