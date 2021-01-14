Marion Paul Wolf, 65, of Diamondhead, Mississippi, went to be with the lord on December 23, 2020. He passed away in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. “I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith”: 2 Timothy 4:7. He is survived by his beloved wife, Sandi Wolf; sons; Michael Horne and Joshua Wolf; daughters, Candice Horne Cox and Elizabeth Wolf; grandchildren; Dakota Russell, Hayden Riles, Liam Horne, Elijah and Scarlett New; siblings, Cindy Wolf and Keith Wolf; In-laws, Susan and Dennis Whittington, Sharon and Hope Arnold; nieces; Kim Lockhart Reeves (Deric), Amy Ladner (Manor), Dee Bourgeois (Kris), Brittany Triscritti (Drew), and Andrea Wolf; nephews, Daniel Whittington (Kyle), William Arnold, Clint Arnold, Randall Wolf, Stefan Arnold; great nieces, Tyler Odom, Darian Chiasson (Jordan), Jaeden and Kolbie Reeves, Kaylee Whittington ; and great nephew Kruz Barlow; and his beloved dog Aristotle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion “Cookie” and Carmen K. Wolf; sister, Sonya C. Wolf; mother and father in law, Alfred and Helen Serio; Brothers in law, Darryl Bourgeois and Billy Arnold; and sister in law, Peggy Bourgeois. Paul was born in Shreveport, LA on December 18, 1955. He served as owner of Wolf’s Cleaners in Baton Rouge, LA for many years. The family will attend mass at St. Claire Catholic Church and have a private ceremony to spread his ashes. A celebration of life will be held at their home in Diamondhead, MS at 2:00 p.m. on January 24th. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Heart Association.
The family will attend mass at St. Claire Catholic Church and have a private ceremony to spread his ashes. A celebration of life will be held at their home in Diamondhead, MS at 2:00 p.m. on January 24th.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.