Marion Cuevas passed away on October 10, 2020.
She loved crafts of all kinds, flower gardening & spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Frank Cuevas; children, Rachel (Patrick) Bonney, Marcus (Tammy) Cuevas & Randi Bellais; grandchildren, Jessica (Jacob) O'Neal, Pat (Savanna) Bonney, Weston Bellais, Logan Cuevas, Jadyn Bellais & Austin Buchanan; great grandchildren, Mia O'Neal, Sam Bonney, Sadie O'Neal, Arizona Bonney & Emberlee Bonney.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held one hour prior.
Memorials may be made to Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Building Fund. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Road, Kiln, MS, is serving the family. www.riemannfamily.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.