Marion Aucoin Fayard, 91, of Waveland, MS, passed away on Wed. Jan. 19 at her home surrounded by her loved ones who will miss her deeply.
She was born on Jan. 9, 1931 in Berwick, LA to Joe and Odile Aucoin.
Marion married Edward Fayard in September of 1950. Marion was a Catholic who shared her faith and love of God with everyone she met. She was a member of St. Clare Catholic Church in Waveland.
She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Fayard; her parents Odile and Joe Aucoin; her grandson William Scanlan; and her sister-in-law Rosemary Aucoin.
Marion is survived by her children Edward Fayard (Courtney); Bobbie Worrel (Tommy); Mary Alice Fayard; Scott Fayard (Aggie); and Marion Davis (Douglas). Her grandchildren Jason (Sarah Jean), Sarah, Maggie (Stephen), Jared (Lisette), Joshua (Kandi), Justin (Kristen), Melissa, James, Edward, Timmy, Chloe, Jessica (Tony), Tammy (Chad), Jessica (Kevin), Amanda (Lou), Trey (Lauren), Jennifer. Her great-grandchildren Eva, Sebastian, Jude, Zoe, Logan, Jaylen, Gavin, Ava, Paisley, Gracie, Anthony (Samantha), Angelina, Brandon, Destiny, Jasmine, Louie, Rosalie, Lily, Alex, Renee, and Marie. She is also survived by her brothers Merlin, Gerald (Althea), her sister Joann (Darryl), her sister-in-law Marilyn Smith, many nieces, nephews, and all who called her Granny.
The family would like to add a special thanks to Southern Care Hospice, especially Cindy, Katelyn, Jenae, Niki, James, Valerie, and Amy.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 24 at 10 a.m. at St. Clare Catholic Church, located at 236 S. Beach Blvd., Waveland, MS. A mass of Catholic service will begin at noon followed by burial at Waveland Cemetery.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Marion Aucoin Fayard.
