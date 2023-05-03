On the afternoon of May 1, 2023, Mario Antonio Espinosa age 84 passed peacefully after an 11-month battle with aggressive cancer.
Mario was the devoted husband of 60 years to his beloved wife Rose Trahan Espinosa.
Left to cherish his memories are his children Patty Espinosa Cerise (Glenn), Mark Espinosa (Michele’), grandchildren Gabrielle Yeager (Nic), Madeline Cerise, Joshua Espinosa, his sister Maria Smith and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Mariano and Hilda Espinosa, Velma Fuentes (Isaac), Rose Inchaustegui (Joe), and Margaret Noto. Mario was born in Managua, Nicaragua and moved to the U.S. at the age of 5. He resided in New Orleans for 45 years before making his final move to Diamondhead, MS. Mario graduated from Alcee Fortier High School and served in the US Army. He worked at several construction and engineering firms, the latest being Orion Engineering. Mario enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, living near the water, playing tennis, entertaining us with his guitar and constructing two family homes in Diamondhead. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society: PO Box 4449 Brandon, MS 39047.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mario Antonio Espinosa.
