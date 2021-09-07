Marine Dubois Collins, 87, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 in Gulfport, MS.
Mrs. Collins was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Raymond Collins; father, Charles Dubois; mother, Rena Plaisance Dubois; brothers, Tilman "Tim" Dubois, Nathan Dubois, and Elton "Peta" Dubois; sisters, Emelda "Mel" Dubois, and Theresa "Betty" Chappell.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Patrick "Pat" M. & Dawn Collins, Sr.; sister, Lynn Fisher; grandchildren, Patrick M. Collins, Jr. (Amanda) and Andrew J. Collins (Queen); great-grandchildren, Gavin and Jaxon Collins; daughter-in-law, Terri Collins Huet; step grandchildren, Brandon and Sean McCoy; step great-grandchildren, Laylah, Remington, Joel, and Landon McCoy.
The family will have a Memorial Service at a later date.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of arrangements.
