Marilyn Martin Wild, 93, of Diamondhead, MS passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022 in Pass Christian, MS.
She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana and was a resident of Diamondhead for the past 47 years. Marilyn was married to her loving husband, William W. “Bill” Wild for 64 years prior to his passing in 2012. They were married on May 29, 1948, exactly 74 years ago on the day she gained her wings and joined Bill in Heaven. As a young lady, she briefly worked for the Federal Reserve in New Orleans. After marrying, she became a homemaker raising seven children. Marilyn was affectionately known as Memon. As a long-time member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Marilyn often ironed the church linens. She enjoyed working for the Diamondhead Election Polls for numerous years and she was a former member of Pass Christian Isles Golf Club.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence L. and Madeline T. Martin, 3 brothers, Karl V. Martin, Lawrence L. Martin and Donald S. Martin, her sister Rosemary M. Chaplain, her son David A. Wild, her granddaughter Mary A. Wild, and grandson Timothy A. Wild.
She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Karcher, and six children, William W. Wild, Jr. (Linda) of Houston, TX, Rebecca A. Wild of Gulfport, MS, Richard L. Wild (Patti) of Tyler, TX, Dennis A. Wild of Dallas, TX, Thomas S. Wild of Helotes, TX and J. Patrick Wild (Cynthia) of Pass Christian, MS. Memon is also survived by grandsons Jacob R. Wild and Levi A. Wild, and granddaughters Heather A. Wild, Elizabeth A. Wild and Savanna H. Wild, and five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations to Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church: 9062 Kiln Delisle Road, Pass Christian, MS 39571.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church from 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m. Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Biloxi National Cemetery in Biloxi, MS.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Marilyn Martin Wild.
