Marilyn Bourn Mioton, 64, passed away on Sunday April 26, 2020. She was a lifelong resident of Bay St Louis, MS. Marilyn was preceded in eternal life by her parents Jewel H Bourn Sr and Agnes Fayard Bourn; husband, Anthony Mioton Sr, son, Mark (Kathy) Mioton; sisters, Charlotte Carver and Agnes “Aggie” (Burnell) Necaise; brothers; Jewel Bourn Jr, Robert “Bobby” Bourn, Wayne Bourn and Richard “Rickey” Bourn, and her beloved pup, Jasmine. She is survived by her son Anthony (Laura) Mioton Jr; Brother; Don (Kathy) Bourn and sister Angel (Wayne) Lee of Bay St Louis, MS. grandchildren; Anthony III, Tate, Madysen and Mackenize “Boots” Mioton of Bay St Louis, MS and Haley, Emily, Mark Jr, Kale and Kira “Stevie” Mioton of Apalachicola, FL. Sister in laws; Sue and Sarah Bourn, best friends/family Anna and Wanda; her beloved pup, Harper and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She will truly be missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
