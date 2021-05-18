Marilyn Ann Roy Necaise, 82, of Lakeshore, MS passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021 in Slidell, LA.
She was a lifetime resident of Lakeshore, MS. She was born and raised Catholic and attended a Baptist Church. Also a member of The Mississippi Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #129 in Bay St. Louis. She was a wonderful and loving mother, sister, and grandmother who will be sadly missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman R. Necaise, Sr.; son, Timothy J. Necaise; parents, Jessie Adam Roy and Maxine Alva Hudson Roy Blanchard; brother, Mack H. Roy and sister, Helen D. Bowen.
She is survived by her two sons, Sherman R. Necaise, Jr. (Michelle) of Kiln, MS and Mark J. Necaise of Lakeshore, MS; daughter, Ida Macuick (Paul) of Waveland, MS; two brothers, George T. Roy of Alabama; and Robert W. Blanchard of Slidell, LA; two sisters, Marian M. Haydell of Slidell, LA; Rosie M. Cantrell of Lakeshore, MS; and five grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be Friday, May 21, 2021 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis at noon. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service. Entombment will be at Lakeshore Cemetery.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
