Marie A. Peralta, age 85, of Pass Christian passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022 in Gulfport.
Mrs. Peralta was born in New Orleans, LA and lived in Pass Christian most of her life. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Pass Christian and later became a member of Holy Family Parish.
Mrs. Peralta attended Pas Christian High School, Durham Business College in San Antonio, TX, and Ole Miss School of Banking in Oxford, MS. She retired from The Peoples Bank as Manager and Loan Officer of the Pass Christian branch. Mrs. Peralta was a former member of the Pass Christian Rotary Club, past President of the Pass Christian Chamber of Commerce, served on the Salute to the Military Committee, third year class of Leadership Gulf Coast, American Cancer Society Board of Directors for six years, and The Peoples Bank Advisory Board for three years.
Mrs. Peralta was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald “Jerry” Peralta, Sr.; mother and step-father, Marie and Capt. John Angell, Sr.; father, Dan Verbois; and son-in-law, Hamilton Guenard.
Survivors include her son, Gerald “Jerry” Peralta, Jr. and his wife, Connie of Pass Christian; daughter, Terry Guenard of Kiln; grandson, Gerald “B.J. Peralta III and his wife, Jessica of Tupelo; step-grandson, Hayward Guenard and his wife Jaime of Waveland; two brothers, Dan Verbois and his wife, Marceil of Collinsville, IL, and John C. “Johnny” Angell, Jr. and his wife, Pam of Marietta, GA; and four great-grandchildren, Theodore, Owen, Grace Marie, and Hamilton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Pass Christian where friends may visit beginning at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Live Oak Cemetery in Pass Christian. Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is honored to serve the Peralta family.
The family prefers memorial donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
